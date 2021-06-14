Golf tournament to slow traffic on Medlock Bridge in Johns Creek

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is coming to the Atlanta Athletic Club June 22 – 27. Motorists can expect delays when traveling along Medlock Bridge Road near the AAC in Johns Creek during the duration of the event.
Intermittent delays can be expected on both Medlock Bridge Road and Old Alabama Road near its intersection with Medlock Bridge each day.
After having no fans on site at last year’s Women’s PGA Championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be played with limited spectators.
Practice Rounds will take place 7:30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tues., June 22 and 7 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Wed., June 23. Championship Rounds begin at 7:10 a.m. Thur. and Fri. June 24 and 25, and end at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sat., June 26 start time is 8:22 a.m. and 7:05 a.m. Sun., June 27.