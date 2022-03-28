Golf course renovation at Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek could affect Chattahoochee

The Atlanta Athletic Club is renovating their golf course. This work will impact 2,036 linear feet of stream buffer along these two tributaries near the Chattahoochee River. Renovations to the course include re-grading the slopes of these small creeks. Two additional impoundments will be breached, and the streams will be allowed to return to its natural channel with a stable pattern, plan and profile.

After the land-disturbance has been completed, the buffers will be restored to a naturally vegetated state, or to current existing conditions on the golf course, such as grass and sod.