Global nonprofit provides vision care to 275-plus North Fulton residents

OneSight, a leading global vision care nonprofit, and North Fulton Community Charities, an organization that empowers North Atlanta residents through emergency assistance, partnered to offer free eye exams and glasses to over 275 children and adults last month. The three-day charitable clinic was sponsored by Aetna, a CVS Health company, which contributed $50,000 , according to a press release.
The event addressed unresolved vision care needs for North Atlantans who may otherwise lack access. Leveraging OneSight’s proven clinic model and manufacturing capabilities, most participants in need of glasses received their newly prescribed eyewear on-site.
“NFCC is excited to partner with OneSight to connect families in the community to this impactful medical resource,” said NFCC Director of Assistance Carol Swan. “Vision care is essential, but also elusive for those who are financially vulnerable and can’t afford it. This is a great opportunity for our community, and we are proud to work with OneSight to help them realize it.”
“Aetna is committed to extending care to all those who are in need,” said Aetna Market Leader Richard Weiss. “The opportunity to support an event with such a positive impact on the health of the Atlanta region was a natural one. It’s something we saw clearly.”
According to a study by OneSight and Deloitte, there are over 1 billion people around the world who need glasses but do not have access to get them. Studies show that clear sight can dramatically impact learning, job performance and earning potential. Clear sight can help students learn up to twice as much in school and can help increase a worker’s productivity by 35 percent and enable them to earn 20 percent more.
“We’re so happy to have been able to support the North Atlanta community with vision care this week.” stated Dawn Yager, OneSight Program Manager, “We appreciate the support from Aetna, North Fulton Community Charities, and so many volunteers and doctors to enable this vision clinic to happen.”
