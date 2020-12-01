Global nonprofit provides vision care to 275-plus North Fulton residents

The event addressed unresolved vision care needs for North Atlantans who may otherwise lack access. Leveraging OneSight’s proven clinic model and manufacturing capabilities, most participants in need of glasses received their newly prescribed eyewear on-site.

“NFCC is excited to partner with OneSight to connect families in the community to this impactful medical resource,” said NFCC Director of Assistance Carol Swan. “Vision care is essential, but also elusive for those who are financially vulnerable and can’t afford it. This is a great opportunity for our community, and we are proud to work with OneSight to help them realize it.”