Glenridge Drive reconstruction project to close lanes on Ga. 9/Roswell Road

Sandy Springs drivers will need to navigate around lane closures on Ga. 9/Roswell Road at the Glenridge Drive intersection this week. Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will pave and stripe the new lane configuration recently constructed for the Ga. 9/Roswell Road at Glenridge Drive Realignment and Intersection Improvement project.
The project is designed to improve traffic flow and reduce vehicular accidents at this intersection.
Unless weather conditions change the plan, one lane will be closed on Ga. 9/Roswell Road northbound from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 18. One southbound lane will be closed 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
According to GDOT, “this $4.5 million project has realigned Glenridge Drive approximately 130 feet north to change the previous three-legged intersections in the Roswell Road area to one four-legged intersection with a corrected corner angle for improved pedestrian crossing safety and driver visibility.”
The addition of dual left turn lanes at the intersection are designed to improve traffic flow and mobility through this heavily-traveled intersection.
