Glenridge Drive reconstruction project to close lanes on Ga. 9/Roswell Road

The project is designed to improve traffic flow and reduce vehicular accidents at this intersection.

Unless weather conditions change the plan, one lane will be closed on Ga. 9/Roswell Road northbound from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 18. One southbound lane will be closed 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.