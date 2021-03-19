GDOT to open Ga. 400 southbound to I-285 westbound ramp

Motorists accessing Ga. 400 southbound to I-285 westbound will merge into the farthest right travel lane of Ga. 400 southbound just before the Hammond Drive overpass which will continue onto the ramp. Traffic will then merge with I-285 westbound just before Glenridge Drive. Motorists accessing Ga. 400 southbound to I-285 eastbound should use the second right travel lane just before Hammond Drive overpass which will continue onto the ramp.

Signage and various message boards will assist motorists navigating the roadway and ramp configuration. Drivers should slow down and pay close attention to the new roadway configuration.