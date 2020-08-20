X

GDOT sets virtual meeting on Ga. 400 express lanes

State highway officials have scheduled a virtual information meeting and a drive-through open house in September to get public comment on the latest plans to construct Ga. 400 express lanes in North Fulton and Forsyth counties. GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
North Fulton County | 43 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced a live, virtual information meeting and a drive-through open house in September to seek public comment on latest plans for Ga. 400 express lanes in North Fulton and Forsyth counties.

The virtual meeting will open with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, followed by questions from the public and a review of project materials. To participate: https://bit.ly/3he6jfF The public also can follow the meeting audio by calling 888-400-1932 (English) or 888-400-9342 (Spanish).

A drive-through public hearing open house will be available by appointment only, 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. To request an appointment, call 404-556-9816 by Sept. 2.

Comments will be accepted through Sept. 22.

Plans call for Ga. 400 express lanes from the North Springs MARTA station in Fulton County to a point north of McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County, a distance of about 16 miles. Information: https://bit.ly/2FFrZUj

