GDOT sets virtual meeting on Ga. 400 express lanes

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced a live, virtual information meeting and a drive-through open house in September to seek public comment on latest plans for Ga. 400 express lanes in North Fulton and Forsyth counties.
The virtual meeting will open with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, followed by questions from the public and a review of project materials. To participate: https://bit.ly/3he6jfF The public also can follow the meeting audio by calling 888-400-1932 (English) or 888-400-9342 (Spanish).
A drive-through public hearing open house will be available by appointment only, 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. To request an appointment, call 404-556-9816 by Sept. 2.
Comments will be accepted through Sept. 22.
Plans call for Ga. 400 express lanes from the North Springs MARTA station in Fulton County to a point north of McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County, a distance of about 16 miles. Information: https://bit.ly/2FFrZUj