Gateway marker welcomes visitors to Johns Creek

The design, according to artist William Massey, features the historic “Rogers Bridge leading the viewer from Johns Creek’s past into its future, whose history flows like the Chattahoochee River.”

“The new gateway markers not only allow visitors to our great city to know when they have arrived, but they also serve as a representational piece of art with symbols denoting our past, present, and future,” said Lynda Lee Smith, JCCVB Chairwoman. “Having the community engaged in this lengthy process has been extremely rewarding for me personally but also for the entire JCCVB volunteer Board of Directors.”