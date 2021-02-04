Gateway marker welcomes visitors to Johns Creek

In case you missed it, the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau installed a gateway marker last fall at the corner of Kimball Bridge Road and State Bridge Road.
The design, according to artist William Massey, features the historic “Rogers Bridge leading the viewer from Johns Creek’s past into its future, whose history flows like the Chattahoochee River.”
“The new gateway markers not only allow visitors to our great city to know when they have arrived, but they also serve as a representational piece of art with symbols denoting our past, present, and future,” said Lynda Lee Smith, JCCVB Chairwoman. “Having the community engaged in this lengthy process has been extremely rewarding for me personally but also for the entire JCCVB volunteer Board of Directors.”
Tourism Product Development projects are funded by the hotel/motel tax on overnight stays in Johns Creek hotels and allocated by state law for use on specific capital projects that improve destination appeal to visitors, support visitors’ experience, or are used by visitors. The JCCVB plans to install more markers in the future at various gateways to the city.