Fundraiser to help struggling readers runs Oct. 21

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
The nonprofit International Dyslexia Association Georgia Branch will host the 2023 Dyslexia Dash 5K run/walk with events beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Sandy Springs.

This Peachtree Road Race qualifier with over 2,000 participants celebrates Dyslexia Awareness Month with a family-fun morning including a kids zone, 50/50 raffle, commemorative t-shirt, and virtual race option.

Each registration helps support IDA initiatives to provide structured literacy/science of reading instruction to teachers. Georgians who participate are supporting IDA-GA’s teacher training scholarships and community outreach initiatives.

Details and registration: www.runsignup.com/Race/GA/Atlanta/DyslexiaDash. Sponsorships available.

