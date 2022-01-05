Fulton to pay for water line relocation on Hopewell Road at Bethany Bend/Bethany Way in Milton

Intersection improvements at Hopewell Road and Bethany Bend will shift the roadway resulting in the new pavement/travel lane to be located over an existing water line that will need to be relocated.
Fulton County reviewed the project and requested the water line work be included in the Milton’s construction project. This approach will prevent delays and allow the work to be completed in an economical and efficient manner without disruption to the construction schedule.
At Milton’s recent city council meeting, the city approved an agreement with Fulton that provides for the county to fund the water line new installation and relocation portions of the project.
About the Author
Editors' Picks