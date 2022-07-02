ajc logo
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office app useful community tool

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office wants to connect with you. With the free FSCO app residents can interact directly with officers.

Features including the ability to submit a crime tip, alert the appropriate department within the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office of suspicious activity you believe is taking place and access a real-time map of registered sex offenders.

Users are also able to submit requests for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Engagement team to participate in community events. Additionally, the FCSO app makes it convenient to view the Fulton County Jail inmate roster, add commissary funds and learn more about visitation, warrants and bonding.

The free app may be downloaded by searching for “Fulton County Sheriff’s Office” in the Google Play or Apple app stores.

