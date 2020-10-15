Fulton County Schools among EPA award recipients for clean diesel projects

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced an award of $1,144,492 to Fulton County Schools to replace 74 school buses with new propane buses and $1,100,000 to the Georgia Ports Authority to partially fund the replacement of 37 class 8 trucks used for dray purposes at the Port of Savannah, according to a press release.
At a press conference in Minnesota, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced over $73 million in grants and funding expected to be awarded to support numerous clean diesel programs and projects across the country at the state and local level. Over $50 million in Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) National Grants Program funding is expected to be awarded to implement projects aimed at reducing diesel emissions from the nation’s existing fleet of old, dirty engines and vehicles. Additionally, EPA anticipates providing approximately $23.5 million under DERA’s 2020 State Grants program to 48 states and four territories to implement their own diesel emissions reduction programs.
“EPA is proud to support our partners as they deliver cleaner air benefits to local communities across the country,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “New diesel engines operate cleaner than older engines, and for each dollar invested in clean diesel projects, communities get $13 in cumulative health benefits.”
“EPA is proud to recognize the efforts to improve air quality and protect public health,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “Supporting clean diesel projects is one important way EPA helps make a visible difference in Georgia communities.”
Over the last three years, EPA will have awarded about $300 million in grants and rebates to modernize the diesel fleet and speed the turnover to cleaner on- and off-road heavy-duty trucks and equipment. Much of this assistance has been provided to help better protect areas of poor air quality and areas of highly concentrated diesel pollution, such as ports and distribution centers.
Information: www.epa.gov/dera.