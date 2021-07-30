Fulton County
China House, 17 Hudson Plaza, Fairburn. 88/B
BGR Grille, 1603 White Way, Atlanta. 80/B
Mellow Mushroom Pizza, 3070 Windward Plaza, Alpharetta. 100/A
Mojave, 6450 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. 89/B
New Realm Brewery, 820 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta. 70/C
In Other News
1
Sandy Springs to improve safety at Peachtree Dunwoody and Telford Place
2
‘This is inhumane’ residents say of apartment complex living conditions
3
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
4
Roswell now offers automatic credit card payments for utility bills
5
Johns Creek rescued 17 from Chattahoochee, urge residents to check...