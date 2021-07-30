ajc logo
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

North Fulton County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
8 minutes ago

Fulton County

China House, 17 Hudson Plaza, Fairburn. 88/B

BGR Grille, 1603 White Way, Atlanta. 80/B

Mellow Mushroom Pizza, 3070 Windward Plaza, Alpharetta. 100/A

Mojave, 6450 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. 89/B

New Realm Brewery, 820 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta. 70/C

