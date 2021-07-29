ajc logo
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

North Fulton County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Fulton County

La Fonda Latina, 4427 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 94/A

Maria’s Tacos & More, 400 Carlton Road, Palmetto. 97/A

Mojave, 6450 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. 89/B

Red Lobster, 3360 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta. 100/A

Waffle House, 250 Northridge Road, Atlanta. 86/B

