Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

Fulton County
La Fonda Latina, 4427 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 94/A
Maria’s Tacos & More, 400 Carlton Road, Palmetto. 97/A
Mojave, 6450 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. 89/B
Red Lobster, 3360 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta. 100/A
Waffle House, 250 Northridge Road, Atlanta. 86/B
