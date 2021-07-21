Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

Fulton County
Apres Diem, 931 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. 87/B
Maepole, 72 Georgia Ave., Atlanta. 97/A
Pappadeaux, 10795 Davis Drive, Alpharetta. 100/A
Slim & Husky’s, 1016 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 91/A
Tapa Tapa, 931 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. 100/A
In Other News
1
Church gets new space after neighbors express concerns over disruptions
2
GDOT to eliminate Florida-T at Crabapple and Green in Milton
3
Roundabout construction to begin at Hopewell/Bethany Roads in Milton
4
Johns Creek residents say new fee won’t fix complex, costly stormwater...
5
Milton signs agreement to replace gateway signs