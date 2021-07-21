ajc logo
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

North Fulton County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
47 minutes ago

Fulton County

Apres Diem, 931 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. 87/B

Maepole, 72 Georgia Ave., Atlanta. 97/A

Pappadeaux, 10795 Davis Drive, Alpharetta. 100/A

Slim & Husky’s, 1016 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 91/A

Tapa Tapa, 931 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. 100/A

