Fulton County renews funding for toilet rebate programs

County commissioners recently renewed two agreements with the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District to continue the program. The county will provide $50,000 for continued participation in the district-wide Single-Family Residential Toilet Retrofit program, and $30,000 for continued participation in the district-wide Multi-family High Efficiency Toilet Rebate Program.

Details and to take advantage of the program: www.fultoncountyga.gov/services/water-services/apply-for-a-toilet-rebate or call Fulton County Public Works at 404-612-8006.