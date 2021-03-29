Fulton County renews funding for toilet rebate programs

Toilet rebate programs began in metro Atlanta in 2008 to help encourage residents to have the most efficient, and water-saving toilets in their homes. According to Fulton County, “over 135,000 old, inefficient toilets have been replaced with low-flow and high-efficiency models as of Jan. 2019. This has resulted in a savings of 2.4 million gallons of water a day.”
County commissioners recently renewed two agreements with the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District to continue the program. The county will provide $50,000 for continued participation in the district-wide Single-Family Residential Toilet Retrofit program, and $30,000 for continued participation in the district-wide Multi-family High Efficiency Toilet Rebate Program.
Details and to take advantage of the program: www.fultoncountyga.gov/services/water-services/apply-for-a-toilet-rebate or call Fulton County Public Works at 404-612-8006.