Fulton County renews funding for toilet rebate programs

Fulton County recently renewed two agreements with the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District to continue the toilet rebate program. (Wikimedia)
North Fulton County | 31 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Toilet rebate programs began in metro Atlanta in 2008 to help encourage residents to have the most efficient, and water-saving toilets in their homes. According to Fulton County, “over 135,000 old, inefficient toilets have been replaced with low-flow and high-efficiency models as of Jan. 2019. This has resulted in a savings of 2.4 million gallons of water a day.”

County commissioners recently renewed two agreements with the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District to continue the program. The county will provide $50,000 for continued participation in the district-wide Single-Family Residential Toilet Retrofit program, and $30,000 for continued participation in the district-wide Multi-family High Efficiency Toilet Rebate Program.

Details and to take advantage of the program: www.fultoncountyga.gov/services/water-services/apply-for-a-toilet-rebate or call Fulton County Public Works at 404-612-8006.

