Fulton County offers free info and referral hotline for seniors

Fulton seniors who are at least 60 years old, their families, caregivers, and the community can take advantage of a free information and referral hotline to learn all about available senior services in the county. STARline (Soaring through Resources Aging Resources) can help seniors who want to remain in their homes to “age in place” through referrals to service providers.
Individuals calling the hotline can learn about the services offered at Fulton county’s 14 different senior centers, including the four located in North Fulton. Details are available about home delivered meals, virtual classes, home repair services, senior transportation assistance and in-home services.
Contact STARline 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 404-613-6000 to a specialist. Phone calls not answered immediately will be returned within 24 hours.