Fulton County offers free info and referral hotline for seniors

Individuals calling the hotline can learn about the services offered at Fulton county’s 14 different senior centers, including the four located in North Fulton. Details are available about home delivered meals, virtual classes, home repair services, senior transportation assistance and in-home services.

Contact STARline 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 404-613-6000 to a specialist. Phone calls not answered immediately will be returned within 24 hours.