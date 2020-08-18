Fulton County Library System expands curbside pickup hours, adds new locations

· Northeast/Spruill Oaks Library, 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek

· Northside Library, 3295 Northside Parkway NW, Atlanta

· Ponce de Leon Library, 980 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta

All County libraries will remain closed for typical in-branch library services, but items placed on hold by library patrons will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

“Our patrons continue to be so supportive of the virtual services being provided during this unique and challenging time, quickly adapting to the digital services only model of library services during COVID-19. While we have been thrilled to add a number of new virtual resources to our menu of Digital Library offerings, we know the importance of being available when our patrons need us. We hope that by expanding our hours and days of the week for curbside services, more Fulton County residents will have the opportunity to stop by, pick up or return a book, while continuing to take advantage of our digital offerings,” said Library Director, Gayle Holloman.

In addition to curbside services, the Library System’s Ask a Librarian live assistance site will be available during the same hours as curbside services, Monday/Tuesday, 10 am - 7 pm, and Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am - 4 p.m. Virtual Programming will continue on the Library’s social media channels by following @fulcolibrary. For updates on curbside services, visit www.fulcolibrary.org/curbside.