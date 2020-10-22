Fulton County Library System debuts new website

· improved search capabilities

· simple navigation

· streamlined pages for each library branch, highlighting features of the branch, hours of operation and more

· a more modern design and user experience

“This website redesign has been long overdue and something we have wanted to do for some time now. The challenges of remaining closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, also brought opportunities to enhance and improve our digital experience for our patrons. As we continue to rely on digital services and programs to engage with residents, the website is our front door to that experience. We are so pleased with the outcome of this new look and know our patrons will really enjoy the improved design, catalog, events calendar and access to book recommendations, reviews and more,” said Gayle Holloman, Executive Director of the Fulton County Library System.

Information: www.fulcolibrary.org.