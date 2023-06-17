Fulton county libraries offering county-wide book club

Fulton County Library has launched the 2nd Annual, One Book, One Read, a county-wide book club with the aim of getting as many people as possible across Fulton reading, talking about and engaging with the same book.

The program kicked off June 1 with “The Personal Librarian” by Victoria Christopher Murphy and Marie Benedict. According to a FCL statement, “It’s the remarkable, little-known story of Belle da Costa Greene, the personal librarian to J. P. Morgan and the curator of The Morgan Library who was secretly passing as a white woman.”

The event, which hopes to promote conversations, community building and literacy, will culminate with an in-person visit with both authors at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Central Library in Downtown Atlanta. Register: www.fulcolibrary.org/OBOR.