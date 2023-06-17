X

Fulton county libraries offering county-wide book club

Credit: ---

Credit: ---

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
38 minutes ago

Fulton County Library has launched the 2nd Annual, One Book, One Read, a county-wide book club with the aim of getting as many people as possible across Fulton reading, talking about and engaging with the same book.

The program kicked off June 1 with “The Personal Librarian” by Victoria Christopher Murphy and Marie Benedict. According to a FCL statement, “It’s the remarkable, little-known story of Belle da Costa Greene, the personal librarian to J. P. Morgan and the curator of The Morgan Library who was secretly passing as a white woman.”

The event, which hopes to promote conversations, community building and literacy, will culminate with an in-person visit with both authors at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Central Library in Downtown Atlanta. Register: www.fulcolibrary.org/OBOR.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: E. M. Pio Roda / Federal Reserve

Atlanta Fed president discloses trades made during prohibited period 2h ago

Credit: AP

Trump's prosecution angers some Republicans, but they're open to other options in 2024
1h ago

Credit: Joseph Ferguson

CNN’s future cloudy in wake of management change
16h ago

A beginner’s guide to Juneteenth: How can all Americans celebrate?
44m ago

A beginner’s guide to Juneteenth: How can all Americans celebrate?
44m ago

Credit: Christie Hemm Klok

Cobb students can’t order UberEats, DoorDash to school, per updated rules
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: ---

Alpharetta considering partnership for community theatre space
8m ago
Roswell reallocating COVID funds
15h ago
Roswell’s citizen notification service comes right to your phone
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout / Kelly Galland

Jingle Davis chronicled Georgia coastal life in reporting and books
16h ago
THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top