Friends of Roswell Police hosting Cops ‘N Cars car show

The 3rd annual Cops ‘N Cars car show returns 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9 at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St. The fundraising event, hosted by Friends of Roswell Police in partnership with the Roswell Police Department, is designed to foster positive interactions between local police and the community.

Visitors to the free event will view unique cars, motorcycles and enjoy food trucks, vendors, and prizes.

Funds raised through sponsorships, vehicle registrations and on-site donations support the ongoing efforts of the foundation. According to the Roswell Police Department, “their self-described mission is to be virtuous stewards of donated resources by discovering and meeting the needs of our community through collaboration with our community and the Roswell Police Department.” The organization partners with police for projects throughout the year, including the “RPD Gives” program that provides both gifts and necessities to families in the community during the holiday season.

Sponsorships are available from $100 to $5,000. Details or to register a vehicle: www.friendsofroswellpolice.org/2023-available-sponsorships.