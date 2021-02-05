Friends of Milton Library seeking gently used books

The community can drop off individual books in the donation slot at the barn, 845 Whitfield Rd. To make a donation of a large number of books email fomlga@mail.com or call 404-793-6345 to make arrangements.

This effort originated when residents offered to donate books to Milton’s first responders. When their bookshelves were full, the city wanted to pay the generosity forward by setting up a book donation bin at the new police station. What was expected to be a 2 or maybe 3-week initiative ended up lasting months. The project is now being coordinated by the Friends of the Milton Library.