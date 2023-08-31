Friends of Lost Corner to host Chattahoochee River history event

Friends of Lost Corner, the nonprofit organization supporting Sandy Springs’ 24-acre Lost Corner Preserve, will host Way Down Yonder on The Chattahoochee River 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 in the cottage at the preserve, 7300 Brandon Mill Road.

Local historian, Clarke Otten, will provide a look into the many groups that have lived on the banks of the Chattahoochee River.

According to FoLC, “The Chattahoochee River has long presented an obstacle and an opportunity to the people who have lived on its banks going back to 6,000 BC. The river was part of the dividing line between native groups as well as one of Georgia’s boundaries created through treaties with Native American groups.”

Details: www.friendsoflostcorner.org/festivals-events.