Free program keeps an eye on your home during vacation

Alpharetta is reminding residents with summer vacation plans ahead to take advantage of the city’s free Vacation Watch Program.

The program goes beyond routine neighborhood patrols. Alpharetta police officers will periodically stop by registered homes while owners are away to check doors and windows and make sure nothing is happening that should not be. If anything looks questionable or does happen, APD officers will notify the homeowners.

This added layer of protection adds a sense of security even when homes are protected by remote cameras and security systems.

Signup: https://alpharetta.policetocitizen.com/SecurityWatch.