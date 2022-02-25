Hamburger icon
Four named to boards and commissions in Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
27 minutes ago

In February, Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin recommended Roger Bauer to serve as a full member to the Code Enforcement Board and Alicia Burr to serve as an alternate to the Cultural Arts Commission. Both appointments were unanimously approved by the city council.

The Code Enforcement Board has the authority to impose fines and non-criminal penalties to enforce city codes and ordinances.

The Cultural Arts Commission reviews and recommends all public art to be purchased by or gifted to the city, encourages cultural enrichment programs, supports existing local arts and culture organizations, and works to expand public appreciation of cultural activities and art forms.

In further action, in his role as Council Member, Brian Will appointed Melody Cookson to also serve as a full member of the Cultural Arts Commission and reappointed Ben Manley to serve as a full member of the Natural Resources Commission.

The Natural Resources Commission works to ensure the city’s tree program is implemented and maintained.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
