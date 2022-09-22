Forum: mayors say its critical for residents to join fight against Fulton over sales revenue

Wilson, Gilvin and mayors Rusty Paul of Sandy Springs; John Bradberry of Johns Creek; Peyton Jamison of Milton; and Jim Still of Mountain Park were joined by East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham and College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom.

Fulton Commissioner Liz Hausmann was the only county board member to accept the invitation to attend and participate.

She said Fulton’s initial proposal in July to increase its share of revenue to 35% was wrong and set a negative tone for negotiations.

“I do feel like we can work this out … if we start having real conversations,” Hausmann said. “There are needs that we all have in our individual jurisdictions … Nobody want to raise taxes.”

Speaking from the audience Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, said that if the commissioners don’t work out a fair agreement he would resolve the issue through the legislature.

The parties began negotiations in July and are scheduled to enter mediation on Friday. If no agreement is reached a second mediation date is scheduled for Oct. 7. State law requires a renegotiation of the distribution of LOST revenue every 10 years and officials are facing a Dec. 30 deadline.

In negotiations, the county has offered three options, Paul said, two of which would require the cities see no growth in their share of revenue for years or until Fulton reaches at least a 25% share of revenue. The other option would give Fulton a 6% share that would increase to 25% over 10 years.

“With inflation, our buying power for our police, fire department, parks and recreation and all the other things that are covered by this would be zero at the end of 10 years,” Paul said.

Paul and other officials urged residents to contact their Fulton commissioner to discuss concerns about LOST.

During a Q&A residents criticized county officials, saying they are not being responsive to citizens questions and needs and mismanaging their own budget.

Resident Dave Woodrow said it was “inexcusable” that Hausmann was the sole commissioner to attend the town hall.

“... Personally, I have an interest in this. It is critical,” Woodrow said. “I personally have called Commissioner (Bob) Ellis’ office multiple times and I have not gotten any kind of a response.”

The Fulton Board of Commissioners will have an opportunity to take part in another townhall LOST, next Wednesday, at the Georgia International Convention Center, located at 2000 Convention Center Concourse in College Park.

The panel will include officials from Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Palmetto, South Fulton, Union City as well as north Fulton.

Kiplyn Primus, host of WCLK’s “The Local Take” will moderate the 7 p.m. event.