Fire station tours resume in Johns Creek

As pandemic numbers continue to drop, and the city reopens fully, the Johns Creek Fire Department is ready to resume fire station visits.
Residents can request fire station visits, firefighter and apparatus visits, reserve the community room, or request car seat installation assistance.
When requesting fire station visits be prepared to select one of four stations available, date and time visit is desired, number and age of children in the tour. For firefighter visits, similar information is needed along with any special requests for a presentation.
In the event of an emergency, the JCFD may have to cancel tours with very short notice.
Request forms: https://bit.ly/3fmO3T9.