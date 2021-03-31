Emory Johns Creek Hospital earns Level II Emergency Cardiac Care Center Designation

The Georgia Department of Public Health recently awarded Emory Johns Creek Hospital the Level II Emergency Cardiac Care Center designation, which provides evidence to the community that the hospital is dedicated to improving survival rates from out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.
The Level II designation for Emergency Cardiac Care Centers helps prioritize a hospital’s capacity to provide interventional cardiac catheterizations.
“This designation provides our community added confidence and peace of mind that if they arrive at our hospital for cardiac arrest or heart attack, they will continue to receive evidence-based care and treatment to improve their quality of life,” says Marilyn Margolis, MN, RN, Emory Johns Creek Hospital Chief Executive Officer.
Information about the criteria the state requires for designation: www.dph.georgia.gov/cardiac.