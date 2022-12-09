East Point works to simplify permitting for short-term rental properties

The city adopted its ordinances for short-term rentals in 2020 and 30 business licenses are currently issued for properties, spokeswoman Shannon Wiggins said. Business licenses can be issued after permits are obtained.

Owners wanting to offer their property for short-term rental must apply for a permit before placing listings online. A new tab for procedures on the East Point homepage leads to information for rentals where the owner does not reside at the location; and rentals in which the property is the owner’s primary residence, but rooms are available for lodgers.