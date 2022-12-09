East Point works to simplify permitting for short-term rental properties

East Point is simplifying its permitting procedures for short-term rental properties such as Airbnb and VRBO.
The city adopted its ordinances for short-term rentals in 2020 and 30 business licenses are currently issued for properties, spokeswoman Shannon Wiggins said. Business licenses can be issued after permits are obtained.
Owners wanting to offer their property for short-term rental must apply for a permit before placing listings online. A new tab for procedures on the East Point homepage leads to information for rentals where the owner does not reside at the location; and rentals in which the property is the owner’s primary residence, but rooms are available for lodgers.
“It’s a way for people who have short-term rentals to apply for permits, pay their taxes and also for people who want to make complaints …,” Wiggins said of new procedures in place.
A list of documents needed to obtain a permit such as a deed, floor plan, proof of a shared parking plan and more are listed.
Permit fees are $150 for rentals offering the entire home and $75 for rentals where the property owner resides on the site.
“Our priority is to prioritize the quality of life of our residents as we make the home-sharing economy work for everyone in the city of East Point whether they’re a property owner, manager, neighbor, tourist, or local business owner,” Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said in a statement.
The city has a 24-hour hotline number for neighbor complaints about short-term rental properties: 404-777-4846. For more information visit the city website eastpointcity.org.
