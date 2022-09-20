BreakingNews
AJC poll: Republican Burt Jones widens lead in lieutenant governor race
East Point to place marker in memory of lynching victim

The city’s Public Art Division is partnering with the Fulton County Remembrance Coalition to memorialize the life of Zeb Long who was Black and lynched by a mob of white men during the riot. CONTRIBUTED BY REY GRANGER / FULTON COUNTY REMEMBRANCE COALITION

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago
Plaque to memorialize Zeb Long, lynched during the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre

East Point will honor a victim of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre in a ceremony at Sumner Park on Saturday.

The city’s Public Art Division is partnering with the Fulton County Remembrance Coalition to memorialize the life of Zeb Long, who was Black and lynched by a mob of white men during the riot.

A ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. in Sumner Park, 1835 Warren Way, with a marker placed at the site where Long died. The event takes place on the anniversary of the lynching.

On Sept. 24, 1906, 50 white men broke into the East Point jail and abducted Long, a city statement said. Long was dragged with a rope around his neck and was lynched on a pine tree in the woods. Dozens of Black residents were killed or wounded during the Atlanta Race Massacre.

East Point and the Remembrance Coalition hosted a soil collection in honor of Long in February at Sumner Park.

The Coalition has partnered with the Equal Justice Initiative for soil collections near the location of more that 35 lynchings that took place in Fulton County.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

