East Point launches shoe drive for impoverished nations, local elementary school

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

East Point has started a shoe drive that officials say will help families in impoverished nations as well as the city’s Conley Hills Elementary School.

City officials have a goal of collecting 2,500 pairs of gently worn shoes by New Year’s Eve. East Point is partnering with Florida-based Funds2Orgs, councilman Lance Robertson said.

East Point plans to send a bundle of shoes collected from the community to the charity which will in turn donate $1,000 to Conley Hills Elementary School, he said.

Funds2Orgs organizes shoe drives that benefit Haiti and other developing countries, according to its website.

Robertson said the city wants to collect 100 bags of shoes, each holding 25 pairs. The shoes can be dropped off at City Hall or local fire stations.

“I wanted to make sure that we as citizens of East Point understand we are all connected in this world and I thought this was a good cause,” Robertson said. “Because a lot of people have products in their home (that they don’t use) such as shoes and this is a good time to really repurpose those shoes.”

Drop-off locations: City Hall, 2757 East Point Street; Fire Station No. 2, 3171 Norman Berry Drive; Fire Station No. 3, 3800 North Commerce Drive; Fire Station No. 4, Ben Hill Road.

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

