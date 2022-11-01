ajc logo
X

Dunwoody mail thief of $250k worth of stolen checks uses trickery to cash them

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Dozens of people mailed checks from a Dunwoody post office in recent months that never arrived at their destination.

Dunwoody Police are investigating $250,000 worth of stolen checks from the U.S. Post Office on Dunwoody Village Parkway, police Public Information Officer Sgt. Michael Cheek said.

Police have received about 50 reports of stolen checks from that post office location in the last two to three months, he said.

“We’re not sure how they’re stealing the mail,” Cheek said. “We don’t know if it’s being stolen out of the box outside the post office or if it’s being stolen internally.”

Most of the thefts reported have been for mail dropped in the standing blue mailbox in the parking lot, Cheek said, adding that a few reports are tied to the dropbox inside the post office.

The person stealing the checks is “washing” them by erasing the penned ink in spaces where the name of the person it’s payable to appears, and the dollar amount.

In doing that, the person has forged the checks and cashed them, he added.

There are no cameras in the areas of the post office property where the thefts have occurred making it difficult for the police to gather leads, he said.

U.S. Postal Service Communications and the Inspection Service did not provided information on the thefts when The Atlanta Journal-Constitution inquired Monday.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett22h ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Final AJC midterm poll: Kemp leads Abrams, deadlocked Senate race

Credit: Uncredited

Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
22h ago

BREAKING: Small plane crashes near Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
20h ago

BREAKING: Small plane crashes near Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
20h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Bradley’s Buzz: At last, UGA faces a test of its Eastern eminence
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Leadership Sandy Springs speaker series turns to finding commonality in divisive times
Roswell to update historic properties map
Alpharetta ready for Wills Park design phase
Featured

Credit: Simmons family

At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
Atlanta Medical Center’s final goodbye
4h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting. From AJC's Mark Niesse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top