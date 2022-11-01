Dunwoody mail thief of $250k worth of stolen checks uses trickery to cash them

The person stealing the checks is “washing” them by erasing the penned ink in spaces where the name of the person it’s payable to appears, and the dollar amount.

In doing that, the person has forged the checks and cashed them, he added.

There are no cameras in the areas of the post office property where the thefts have occurred making it difficult for the police to gather leads, he said.

U.S. Postal Service Communications and the Inspection Service did not provided information on the thefts when The Atlanta Journal-Constitution inquired Monday.