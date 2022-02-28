Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Discover twilight magic at Autry Mill night hikes

Parents and their children can explore native wildlife by the light of the moon during an Autry Mill Spring Night Hike. (Courtesy Autry Mill Nature Preserve)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
Parents and their children can explore native wildlife by the light of the moon during an Autry Mill Spring Night Hike. (Courtesy Autry Mill Nature Preserve)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago

Parents and their children can explore native wildlife by the light of the setting sun during an Autry Mill Spring Night Hike. This is a “parent and me” experience in the forests of Autrey Mill, 9770 Autrey Mill Road in Johns Creek. All children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Autrey Mill includes over 2.5 miles of trails through a hardwood forest with a scenic creek, natural springs, wildflowers and native plants.

Participants should bring a flashlight and plan to enjoy making s’mores by the campfire.

Night hikes take place 8 to 9:30 p.m. and are currently planned for Mar. 25 and May 13. Cost is $5 per person, $3 for members. Registration required: www.autreymill.org/spring-night-hikes/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Greater North Fulton Chamber names 2022 Officers and Directors
16h ago
Sandy Springs approves 2022 city council priorities
21h ago
More North Fulton cities oppose bill benefiting corporations building rental housing
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top