Discover twilight magic at Autry Mill night hikes

Parents and their children can explore native wildlife by the light of the setting sun during an Autry Mill Spring Night Hike. This is a “parent and me” experience in the forests of Autrey Mill, 9770 Autrey Mill Road in Johns Creek. All children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Autrey Mill includes over 2.5 miles of trails through a hardwood forest with a scenic creek, natural springs, wildflowers and native plants.
Participants should bring a flashlight and plan to enjoy making s’mores by the campfire.
Night hikes take place 8 to 9:30 p.m. and are currently planned for Mar. 25 and May 13. Cost is $5 per person, $3 for members. Registration required: www.autreymill.org/spring-night-hikes/.
