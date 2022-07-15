ajc logo
Discard worn U.S. flags in Roswell

Roswell is offering a convenient flag collection bin at the Roswell Recycling Center, 11570 Maxwell Rd. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
41 minutes ago

According to the United States Flag Code, any American flag that is worn, faded, damaged or tattered beyond repair should be retired in a respectful and dignified manner.

While burning the U.S. flag in protest is illegal, local boy and girl scout troops, as well as the American Legion, can all perform special flag retirement ceremonies where the flags are burned signifying purification and rebirth. Flags can also be turned into any U.S. post office for proper disposal.

Roswell is taking it one step further by offering a convenient flag collection bin at the Roswell Recycling Center, 11570 Maxwell Road. Flags placed in the receptacle will be collected for proper, respectful retirement by area American Legion and boy scout volunteers, who manage the recycling center’s flag collection effort.

Additional information: https://tinyurl.com/RoswellRecyclingCenter.

