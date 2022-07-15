Discard worn U.S. flags in Roswell

While burning the U.S. flag in protest is illegal, local boy and girl scout troops, as well as the American Legion, can all perform special flag retirement ceremonies where the flags are burned signifying purification and rebirth. Flags can also be turned into any U.S. post office for proper disposal.

Roswell is taking it one step further by offering a convenient flag collection bin at the Roswell Recycling Center, 11570 Maxwell Road. Flags placed in the receptacle will be collected for proper, respectful retirement by area American Legion and boy scout volunteers, who manage the recycling center’s flag collection effort.