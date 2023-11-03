Deadline approaching for alcohol license renewals in Alpharetta

Businesses that sell alcohol inside Alpharetta city limits have until Nov. 15 to renew their alcohol licenses. Renewal notices were mailed to license holders in September and included information on the new online process for filing renewals. Businesses not receiving their renewal notice should contact the city’s Cashier’s Office at 678-297-6060 to check on the renewal status.
What you’ll need:
· Review and complete the city’s alcoholic beverage license renewal application
· Upload the completed renewal application on the Georgia tax center website
· Submit your license renewal fees to the city
Businesses that have closed, or you need to amend, their alcoholic beverage license type should contact the city’s Code Enforcement Office at 678-297-6086 or alcohollicense@alpharetta.ga.us.
Learn more: https://bit.ly/3S9vO7c.
