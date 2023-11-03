BreakingNews
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers

Deadline approaching for alcohol license renewals in Alpharetta

Credit: Pixabay

Credit: Pixabay

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

Businesses that sell alcohol inside Alpharetta city limits have until Nov. 15 to renew their alcohol licenses. Renewal notices were mailed to license holders in September and included information on the new online process for filing renewals. Businesses not receiving their renewal notice should contact the city’s Cashier’s Office at 678-297-6060 to check on the renewal status.

What you’ll need:

· Review and complete the city’s alcoholic beverage license renewal application

· Upload the completed renewal application on the Georgia tax center website

· Submit your license renewal fees to the city

Businesses that have closed, or you need to amend, their alcoholic beverage license type should contact the city’s Code Enforcement Office at 678-297-6086 or alcohollicense@alpharetta.ga.us.

Learn more: https://bit.ly/3S9vO7c.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia education officials decide which test scores mean kids can read5h ago

Police: 2 drivers raced at 100 mph in 45-mph zone before Cobb crash killed teen
5h ago

2 injured in separate south Atlanta road rage shootings just hours apart
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Longtime Gwinnett elections board and Democratic Party member dies
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Longtime Gwinnett elections board and Democratic Party member dies
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Groups want Vogtle cost hearings halted until Georgia PSC elections are held
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Milton

Milton launches new transportation survey
9h ago
Barnwell Road in Johns Creek closed until Nov. 11
14h ago
Johns Creek to celebrate Diwali with festival
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Black Boy Art LLC

Buying Black art at center of show
9h ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip-hop
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top