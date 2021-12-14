Dance company brings toys to life in family friendly ballet

The Atlanta Dance Company, the nonprofit branch of The Dancer’s Studio in Johns Creek, will present Babes in Toyland at 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, at Milton High School.
The family-friendly ballet takes place in Mother Goose Village. Mother Goose narrates as audiences follow the journey of Little Bo Peep’s mischievous sheep. While Bo Peep’s friends help her search for her sheep, the evil Barnaby is out to steal Mary Quite Contrary’s magic, making the journey to find the sheep quite difficult.
Children of all ages are invited to cheer on the characters in hopes of a storybook happy ending. The ballet is approximately 2 hours with a short intermission and concessions.
According to the company, “unless you are a connoisseur of the arts it is sometimes hard to follow along with the story. This is a perfect ballet to introduce someone to the performing arts world because there are different styles of dance and the story is narrated.”
The Atlanta Dance Company hopes to delight audiences with this colorful ballet while introducing young dancers to the benefits of the art - discipline and determination.
“And a sense of camaraderie,” stated Studio Owner and Director Sarah Lubatkin. “You are supporting your peers and at the same time you are recognizing that it is not a competition with your peers. That you all collectively want to do well and that includes yourself doing well.”
Tickets: https://adc.booktix.com.
More about the Dancer’s Studio: https://www.dancers-studio.com/.
