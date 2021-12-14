Dance company brings toys to life in family friendly ballet

The family-friendly ballet takes place in Mother Goose Village. Mother Goose narrates as audiences follow the journey of Little Bo Peep’s mischievous sheep. While Bo Peep’s friends help her search for her sheep, the evil Barnaby is out to steal Mary Quite Contrary’s magic, making the journey to find the sheep quite difficult.

Children of all ages are invited to cheer on the characters in hopes of a storybook happy ending. The ballet is approximately 2 hours with a short intermission and concessions.