Culvert work starting on Saddlesprings in Milton

Crews will be repairing a culvert and stabilizing the road shoulder and slope along Saddlesprings, the city said in a Facebook posting. Saddlesprings starts and ends at Hopewell Road.

Contractors of Summit Construction and Development, working under the supervision of the Milton Public Works Department, should complete the job in about 90 days, weather permitting, the city said. Information: https://bit.ly/33jYmRf