Culvert work starting on Saddlesprings in Milton

Residents of the Sunnybrook Farms subdivision in Milton and motorists in and around Saddlesprings Drive may experience delays beginning the week of Nov. 30 due to trucks, equipment moves and other activity related to culvert work, the city announced.
Crews will be repairing a culvert and stabilizing the road shoulder and slope along Saddlesprings, the city said in a Facebook posting. Saddlesprings starts and ends at Hopewell Road.
Contractors of Summit Construction and Development, working under the supervision of the Milton Public Works Department, should complete the job in about 90 days, weather permitting, the city said. Information: https://bit.ly/33jYmRf