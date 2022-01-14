Cricket anyone? Johns Creek considers more sports fields for Cauley Creek Park

Buildout of nearly 200 acres at the site will cost an estimated $20 million. Plans include more than 3 miles of multi-use trials, two steel pedestrian bridges, three wildlife observation decks and a river overlook deck.

The park space combines the property of the former Cauley Creek Reclamation Plant and Quail Hollow Park.

During last week’s work session, Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer said major changes to current construction plans could cost millions of dollars and create delays in the project; however, small adjustments without disruption might be possible.

Council members were open to some of DiBiase’s suggestions if additional costs would not be greater than $100,000.

Councilman Chris Coughlin said major changes to park designs would have to be embraced by local residents.

“I just worry that the further we go from the design that’s been approved … the further input (needed) from the public again,” he said.

Greer told Council members that a budget and possible changes to the existing plan might be presented at the next work session on Jan. 24.