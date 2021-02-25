Controlled burn smokes Birmingham Road in Milton

Residents near Birmingham Road in Milton may be noticing some smoke rising over the coming days and weeks due to a controlled and permitted burn using what’s called an “air curtain destructor.”
The burning is taking place at 1640 Birmingham Road, directly across from Milton Point in Highland Manor. The applicants have permission from the Milton Fire Department to use the air curtain destructor now until sunset on March 12.
An air curtain destructor uses a large fan and ventilation system to create a large and fast-moving curtain of air across the top of a pit or trench or a self-contained box. The air circulates and feeds into the fire as it blows into the burn pit. Permits are required to operate one in the state.
On days when burning is taking place, residents may notice moderate amounts of smoke in the morning. The destructor cannot be used at night, when it’s raining, on holidays, or on Sundays. It’s also not allowed if there is abnormally high air pollution in a given place and time.