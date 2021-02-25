Controlled burn smokes Birmingham Road in Milton

The burning is taking place at 1640 Birmingham Road, directly across from Milton Point in Highland Manor. The applicants have permission from the Milton Fire Department to use the air curtain destructor now until sunset on March 12.

An air curtain destructor uses a large fan and ventilation system to create a large and fast-moving curtain of air across the top of a pit or trench or a self-contained box. The air circulates and feeds into the fire as it blows into the burn pit. Permits are required to operate one in the state.