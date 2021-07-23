Construction underway at Grogans Ferry, Roswell Road in Sandy Springs

The current intersection has stop signs on each side street. Travel speeds on Roswell Road are too high for existing conditions and make entering Roswell Road dangerous from Grograns Ferry. Between 2014 and 2016, there were 27 accidents and 56 injuries reported related to this intersection.

Georgia Power is relocating overhead power lines to make way for a retaining wall and storm system installation. Huge concrete cylinders currently resting on each side of the road are drainage pipes for the new storm drainage system.