Construction underway at Grogans Ferry, Roswell Road in Sandy Springs

Construction is underway at Grogans Ferry and Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Huge concrete cylinders currently resting on each side of the road are drainage pipes for the new storm drainage system. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)
Caption
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Road and infrastructure construction is underway at Grogans Ferry and Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Improvements include realignment of the Roswell Road/Grogans Ferry intersection, a new traffic signal, pedestrian lighting, sidewalks, and a raised landscaped median on Roswell Road.

The current intersection has stop signs on each side street. Travel speeds on Roswell Road are too high for existing conditions and make entering Roswell Road dangerous from Grograns Ferry. Between 2014 and 2016, there were 27 accidents and 56 injuries reported related to this intersection.

Georgia Power is relocating overhead power lines to make way for a retaining wall and storm system installation. Huge concrete cylinders currently resting on each side of the road are drainage pipes for the new storm drainage system.

The project is funded with Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (T-SPLOST).

