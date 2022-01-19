Construction ongoing at Peachtree Dunwoody and Telford Place in Sandy Springs

Construction has begun to realign Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Telford Place in Sandy Springs. The next phase of construction includes installation of stormwater infrastructure and erosion control maintenance. Utility crews are also relocating fiber, power lines and power poles.
Drivers through the area can expect intermittent lane closures.
This project is designed to improve safety of the roadway by realigning the “S” curve along Peachtree Dunwoody adjacent to Telford Place. The improvements will also bring the road up to current design and engineering standards.
Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution driving through the work zone.
About the Author
Editors' Picks