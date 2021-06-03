ajc logo
X

Concert goers in Sandy Springs offered free COVID-19 vaccinations

Sandy Springs is making it easy to get a free COVID-19 vaccination during upcoming concerts and events at City Green. (Courtesy Pixabay)
Sandy Springs is making it easy to get a free COVID-19 vaccination during upcoming concerts and events at City Green. (Courtesy Pixabay)

North Fulton County | 22 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

In partnership with Fulton County, the Fulton Board of Health and CORE, Sandy Springs Is making it easy to get a free COVID-19 vaccination during upcoming concerts and events at City Green, 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs.

First dose shots of the Pfizer vaccine are available June 11, 25 and July 23. Appointments for second dose shots will be automatically scheduled after your first shot. Second dose appointments will be available June 18, July 2, 16 and Aug. 13.

Students aged 12 to 17 are welcome with a consenting adult.

Reserve your time at fultonvax.coreresponse.org.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top