ajc logo
X

Community Assistance Program in Sandy Springs launches adopt-a-family program

Community Assistance Center Adopt-a-Family volunteers have been working hard taking in donations, organizing gifts and distributing to families. (Courtesy Community Assistance Center)
Caption
Community Assistance Center Adopt-a-Family volunteers have been working hard taking in donations, organizing gifts and distributing to families. (Courtesy Community Assistance Center)

Credit: cust

Credit: cust

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Community Assistance Program, serving Sandy Springs and Dunwoody, is helping local children from families in need have a happier holiday. CAC’s Adopt-a-Family program connects generous donors with families seeking help for the holidays.

The need is greater than ever. CAC’s holiday program is completely donor dependent, providing holiday food to more than 500 families and gifts to more than 1,500 children

View families available for “adoption” and children’s wish lists at www.ourcac.org/adoptafamily. Brief summaries of the family situation along with children’s ages and genders are provided.

“Adopt-a-Family” by submitting the online form and a confirmation email will provide family info, gift giving and delivery details. Family donors are asked to spend $75-$100 per child and bring their new and unwrapped gifts between Nov. 29 and Dec. 4 to CAC locations provided in email.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Milton approves contract for Morris Road pavement evaluation
1h ago
Nearly 20,000 north Georgians per year find jobs via Goodwill career centers
2h ago
‘Dino’ eggs help Sandy Springs win recreation award
23h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top