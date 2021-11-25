Community Assistance Program in Sandy Springs launches adopt-a-family program

Community Assistance Program, serving Sandy Springs and Dunwoody, is helping local children from families in need have a happier holiday. CAC’s Adopt-a-Family program connects generous donors with families seeking help for the holidays.
The need is greater than ever. CAC’s holiday program is completely donor dependent, providing holiday food to more than 500 families and gifts to more than 1,500 children
View families available for “adoption” and children’s wish lists at www.ourcac.org/adoptafamily. Brief summaries of the family situation along with children’s ages and genders are provided.
“Adopt-a-Family” by submitting the online form and a confirmation email will provide family info, gift giving and delivery details. Family donors are asked to spend $75-$100 per child and bring their new and unwrapped gifts between Nov. 29 and Dec. 4 to CAC locations provided in email.
About the Author