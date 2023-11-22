Community Assistance Center needs help making season bright

Sandy Springs-based Community Assistance Center is seeking to thwart the impact of economic stress on local children through its Adopt-a-Family program this holiday season. The nonprofit has made it easy to participate through an online portal at www.tinyurl.com/CACholidayadoptafamily.

The public is encouraged to browse the more than 1,630 family profiles, adopt one or more, and commit to providing holiday gifts. The number of children in the program is almost 200 more than last year.

“It is hard enough already for a kid to be a kid,” says CAC CEO Francis K. Horton, III in a statement. “It is even harder when your household is undergoing financial hardship. In addition to our basic human needs programs (food, clothing, and financial assistance for rent or utilities), the Adopt-a-Family program ensures that every registered child in need gets to experience the holidays as usual.