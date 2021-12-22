Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs begins construction on new location

CAC’s branch office and pantry will offer a client choice market with three industrial refrigerators and freezers, a reception area, a waiting room for 24 and separate offices for financial assistance interviews.

The new 3,200-square-foot branch office is on the ground level of a new storage facility at 120 Northwood Drive. Interior construction of the branch office and pantry began in late 2021 with an opening target date by the end of February 2022.