Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs begins construction on new location

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul, Dianne Fries, District Director for Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis, CAC CEO Francis Horton, representatives from Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGCGA) and members of the CAC board of directors met to kick-off construction of the Community Assistance Center's new south Sandy Springs location. (Courtesy CAC)
Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul, Dianne Fries, District Director for Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis, CAC CEO Francis Horton, representatives from Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGCGA) and members of the CAC board of directors met to kick-off construction of the Community Assistance Center's new south Sandy Springs location. (Courtesy CAC)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
47 minutes ago

Community leaders joined the Community Assistance Center staff last week to kick-off construction at CAC’s newest location on Northwood Drive in south Sandy Springs. The new facility is expected to provide essential access to residents in the southern portion of Sandy Springs.

CAC’s branch office and pantry will offer a client choice market with three industrial refrigerators and freezers, a reception area, a waiting room for 24 and separate offices for financial assistance interviews.

The new 3,200-square-foot branch office is on the ground level of a new storage facility at 120 Northwood Drive. Interior construction of the branch office and pantry began in late 2021 with an opening target date by the end of February 2022.

