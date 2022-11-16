ajc logo
Community Assistance Center exceeds fundraising goal

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
36 minutes ago

Sandy Springs-based Community Assistance Center recently raised over $320,000 at its 20th annual Vintage Affair fundraiser at Mercedes-Benz USA Headquarters. The ‘party with a purpose’ featured an Oktoberfest theme with German-style food and music, an online auction and a trip raffle, all benefiting the CAC’s mission of preventing hunger and homelessness in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

“This was one of our best parties yet,” said Francis Horton, CEO of CAC in a statement. “Not only did our Vintage Affair guests have a great time, but we raised more money than in previous years – and at a critical time for our neighbors in need.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser go to CAC’s programs and operations budget which is used to provide food, clothing and financial assistance to neighbors facing financial crisis, as well as additional services to help families get back on their feet.

Demand for CAC’s services has increased by 31% compared to assistance provided in 2021.

Details and to donate or volunteer: www.ourcac.org.

