Community Assistance Center exceeds fundraising goal

“This was one of our best parties yet,” said Francis Horton, CEO of CAC in a statement. “Not only did our Vintage Affair guests have a great time, but we raised more money than in previous years – and at a critical time for our neighbors in need.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser go to CAC’s programs and operations budget which is used to provide food, clothing and financial assistance to neighbors facing financial crisis, as well as additional services to help families get back on their feet.