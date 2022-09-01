Comments welcomed on Alpharetta’s Webb Bridge Road Trail

This project will replace an existing bike and pedestrian bridge with new construction and realignment of the bridge currently located within the stream buffer. During the transformation, the clearing for the bridge installation will be approximately 50 feet wide to allow for construction access.

Cuttings from native trees and seed mix will be used to achieve final stabilization of the stream bank and allow for water infiltration. The proposed project is expected to take about 18 months and will impact 222 linear feet (3,210 square feet) of buffer disturbance along Big Creek in the Chattahoochee Watershed.