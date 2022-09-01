BreakingNews
Georgia gas tax break extended again for another month
Comments welcomed on Alpharetta’s Webb Bridge Road Trail

The public has until Sept. 6 to comment with the Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Division on Alpharetta’s Webb Bridge Trail. (Courtesy Lauren Liz Kress via Awesome Alpharetta)

Credit: Lauren Kress

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The public has until Sept. 6 to comment with the Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Division on Alpharetta’s Webb Bridge Trail.

This project will replace an existing bike and pedestrian bridge with new construction and realignment of the bridge currently located within the stream buffer. During the transformation, the clearing for the bridge installation will be approximately 50 feet wide to allow for construction access.

Cuttings from native trees and seed mix will be used to achieve final stabilization of the stream bank and allow for water infiltration. The proposed project is expected to take about 18 months and will impact 222 linear feet (3,210 square feet) of buffer disturbance along Big Creek in the Chattahoochee Watershed.

Comment by contacting Arnettia Murphy at 470-607-2940 or arnettia.murphy@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment to review the plans.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
