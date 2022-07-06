Comments sought on McGinnis Ferry widening

The proposed project will result in 789 total linear feet of buffer disturbance lasting about three years near Caney Creek and Johns Creek in the Chattahoochee Watershed. After construction is complete the buffer will be replanted with native grasses where they won’t interfere with line of sight for the roadway.

The plan will include an erosion and sediment control plan based on conservation and engineering practices that meet or exceed the standards in the “Manual for Erosion and Sediment Control in Georgia” to minimize erosion and sediments making their way onto adjacent lands or into state waterways.