Comments sought on McGinnis Ferry widening

The public has until July 14 to comment on plans to reconstruct and widen McGinnis Ferry Road from Sargent Road to Union Hill Road through Johns Creek and Alpharetta. The 7.47-acre area along a 4.74 mile stretch of road straddles city and Forsyth and Fulton County lines.
The proposed project will result in 789 total linear feet of buffer disturbance lasting about three years near Caney Creek and Johns Creek in the Chattahoochee Watershed. After construction is complete the buffer will be replanted with native grasses where they won’t interfere with line of sight for the roadway.
The plan will include an erosion and sediment control plan based on conservation and engineering practices that meet or exceed the standards in the “Manual for Erosion and Sediment Control in Georgia” to minimize erosion and sediments making their way onto adjacent lands or into state waterways.
The public can review site plans at the Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Branch, 200 Piedmont Avenue SW, Suite 418 West in Atlanta. Contact Arnettia Murphy at 404-656-4147 or email arnettia.murphy@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment.
About the Author