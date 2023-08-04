Close out summer at Chattahoochee Nature Center’s Summer Adventures Day

The Chattahoochee Nature Center will host Summer Adventure Day presented by Northside Hospital noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 at 9135 Willeo Road. The event is perfect for teens and young adults to try new outdoor adventures and water activities.

The afternoon includes canoeing for ages 5 and up, paddle boarding (9 and up), archery (7 and up), and other outdoor adventures like the joy of bubbles. Learn new skills during fly fishing demonstrations or join a guided bird walk.

Some activities are weather dependent and may require signing up for a time slot upon arrival.

The Chattahoochee Nature Center is dedicated to connecting people responsibly with nature. The center features numerous trails, exhibits, programs and events on 127 acres of forest, wetland and river habitat. The Wildlife Department at CNC provides care, public education and rehabilitation to hundreds of injured animals each year. More than 75 injured, non-releasable animals call CNC home.

Details and to purchase tickets in advance: www.tinyurl.com/CNCsummer-adventure-day.