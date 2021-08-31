City Attorney Sam Thomas, who helped shape Alpharetta, passes away

Former Mayor Arthur Letchas said Thomas’ expert legal advice was instrumental in the development of Alpharetta to what it is today. Before serving as mayor from 2001-2011, Letchas served on City Council for 19 years.

“(I knew) Sam a long time,” Letchas said. “He was a good honest person. He helped the city to avoid a lot of lawsuits … He was not a man of many words but when he spoke, you needed to listen to him.”

Drinkard said Thomas had a gift for keeping up with court rulings affecting municipalities as the city drew developers of mixed-use projects and grew from just over 13,000 people in the 1980s to more than 67,000 today.

“The city has changed dramatically and the city code has had to shift (with) the needs of the city,” Drinkard said. “Sam was tasked with drafting all of these ordinances and figuring out how to legally achieve what the City Council wanted to achieve … To create ordinances and policies and codes that … stand the test of time, and shifting legal precedence, is both art and science.”

Drinkard, who has served at Alpharetta City Hall for 21 years, said Thomas had a quick-witted, funny side to his personality.

“In his underrated kind of dry way he would leave you laughing,” Drinkard said.

While Thomas was in poor health, his death was unexpected for his colleagues, Drinkard added. Thomas was conducting work for the city a few days before he passed away.

Thomas, a native of Decatur, graduated from Stone Mountain High School. He graduated from Georgia State University and the University of Georgia law school.

“His heart was a heart of service that was filled for this city and his family,” Drinkard said.