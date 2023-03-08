Cities weigh costs, polling locations in deciding on managing local elections

The cities with upcoming elections must notify Fulton by March 31 if they want the county to manage their elections as usual. Costs and polling locations have become a factor for the north Fulton cities which have varying demographics.

Last month, Johns Creek decided to wait until 2025 to run the city’s local elections. The city estimates the cost of managing its own election this year would be $722,000. The city estimates the cost would decrease to $517,000 in future elections.

Johns Creek officials have discussed keeping 18 polling locations for residents.

Alpharetta has 13 polling locations which Mayor Jim Gilvin says has been managed inefficiently under Fulton County.

During a City Council meeting on Monday, Gilvin said that during statewide elections, lines of people wait at a single early voting location, compared to a small amount of voters at numerous precincts open on Election Day.

Councilman Jason Binder said he would like the public to see what election costs are under Fulton County with 13 polling locations compared to Alpharetta managing its own elections with the same amount or fewer polling places.

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in a statement that with no local elections for the municipality this year, the city has the luxury of observing “the various approaches ... before determining how we will conduct the 2025 balloting.”

Paul added that the city is looking to ensure that local elections are “conducted in an efficient cost effective manner.”